Durga Puja 2026: Kajol, Tanuja And Tanishaa Celebrate 'Maa' Festive Way

It's that time of the year when the Mukerjis will spam your Instagram feed with festive fervour. On Durga Panchami, Kajol, her mother, film veteran Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji posed for the perfect famjam moment as they inaugurated their 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Sharing wholesome pictures from the celebrations, Kajol wrote, "Today was all about #Maa in all her forms .. as a mother, as a daughter, as a protector and as a Goddess!#jaimaadurga and the madness begins."

Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations. Kajol-Tanishaa were joined by cousins Ayan Mukerji and Border actor Sharbani Mukherji.

Tanishaa wrote, "Favourite time of the year... Maa Aasche !! Durga Maa ki joi!!"

Legacy Of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja

It was established in 1948 by film mogul and founder of Filmalaya Studio Sashadhar Mukherjee, his wife Satirani Mukerji, J. M. Bhadra, and 26 other members.

The puja was first held at Sri Mandal Hall (Poddar School) in Santacruz, Mumbai.



Later it moved to Tulip Star Hotel, Juhu, and is now hosted near SNDT Women's University in Juhu, Mumbai.



The celebration has been passed down through generations of the family, previously managed closely by veteran actor Deb Mukherjee (father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji) before he died in 2025.

Rani Mukerji, who's a regular at the Puja festivities, might not join the celebrations as her mother, Krishna Mukherjee, died on September 22.

