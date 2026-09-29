October 2026 Festival Calendar: Navratri, Dussehra, Karwa Chauth And More, Check Full List

October 2026 is set to be a busy month for festivals and religious observances, with several major celebrations taking place across India. The month will see the start of Shardiya Navratri, followed by Durga Puja, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Dussehra. Sharad Purnima and Karwa Chauth will also be observed later in the month.

Here are some of the key festival dates to remember in October 2026.

October 6: Indira Ekadashi

Indira Ekadashi will be observed on October 6. It is an important Ekadashi dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

October 10: Sarva Pitru Amavasya

Sarva Pitru Amavasya will fall on October 10. It marks the end of Pitru Paksha, a period when many people perform rituals in memory of their ancestors.

October 11: Navratri begins

Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 11. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her different forms. Devotees observe prayers, fasting and other religious rituals during this period.

October 16 and 17: Durga Puja celebrations

Durga Puja will enter its main celebration period in October. Saraswati Avahan will take place on October 16, followed by Saraswati Puja and other observances on October 17.

October 19: Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami

Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami will be observed around October 19 and 20, marking some of the most important days of the Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations.

October 20: Dussehra and Vijayadashami

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, will be celebrated on October 20. The festival traditionally marks the victory of good over evil and comes at the end of the Navratri period.

October 22: Papankusha Ekadashi

Papankusha Ekadashi will be observed on October 22. Devotees traditionally observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

October 25-26: Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima will be observed on October 25 in several calendars, with the full moon falling on October 26. The occasion is associated with religious prayers and traditional celebrations.

October 29: Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29. Married Hindu women traditionally observe a fast during the day and break it after sighting the moon, praying for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

With Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Sharad Purnima and Karwa Chauth falling within the same month, October 2026 will have a packed festive calendar for devotees across the country.