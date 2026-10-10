Watch: Kolkata's Eden Gardens Echoes With Dhak Beats Ahead Of Mahalaya Celebrations

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. It sets the official countdown to the arrival of Goddess Durga ahead of Durga Puja celebrations.

This is also the BJP-led government's first Durga Puja after winning the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election on May 4. To mark the occasion, the state government has organised a mega Mahalaya programme at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 10.

It is historic because the cricket stadium is hosting a major non-sporting event. Ahead of the evening celebrations, videos of thousands of dhakis playing the dhak at the venue have flooded the internet.

3,000 Dhakis Perform In Unison At Kolkata's Eden Gardens Before Mahalaya

Filmmaker Prathamesh took to Instagram to share a video of 3,000 dhakis playing the dhak inside the empty stadium. The caption read, "Durga Puja Kolkata 2026." He added that the 3,000 dhakis were attempting to set a world record with their performance.

Independent filmmaker Sukanta Panda also shared a video from the stadium. The caption read, "3,000 dhakis playing the dhak together at Eden Gardens."

A page showcasing Durga Puja celebrations across West Bengal shared images of thousands of dhakis rehearsing at Eden Gardens. "Artists, performers and teams are putting the final touches in place so that every moment of tomorrow's celebration unfolds seamlessly," read the caption.

The same page also shared a video of the dhakis and mentioned that the performers were aiming to script history by setting a Guinness World Record.

Photographer Manojit Mitra shared a video of a cricket match being played at Eden Gardens. He used it to show how the stadium looks when brimming with spectators and urged people to imagine what the large-scale Mahalaya celebrations would be like later in the day.

Internet Reactions

People cannot wait for the Mahalaya celebrations to kick off at Eden Gardens. "We are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this grand puja today," wrote one user.

Another user said that the sound of dhakis playing the dhak is an integral part of Bengali culture and that they were excited to witness it on such a grand scale. "It felt really good to see," read the comment.

Mahalaya Celebration At Eden Gardens

According to a report by The Indian Express, the event will begin at around 7 pm and will feature 6,000 artists and 3,000 dhakis performing at the iconic cricket stadium. Apart from this, spectators will also witness a light-and-sound laser show, a drone show, and a spectacular fireworks display.

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