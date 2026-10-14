Video: Vande Bharat's Rotating Seats Leave American Traveller Amazed

The Vande Bharat trains often leave Indian travellers surprised with their features that make journeys more comfortable and enjoyable. Now, an American traveller has shared his experience of travelling on the train from Mumbai. What surprised him the most was the rotating seat in the train's Executive Class. He had heard about this feature before his journey and was excited to see it.

When he finally got the chance to turn the seat, he looked pleased with the experience. The feature allows passengers to change the direction of their seats and enjoy the view outside.

The traveller also tried adjusting his seat to watch the sunset through the window. However, he pointed out that passengers cannot keep the seat in that position throughout the journey, but if there's a group, it's a good option to have.

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In his YouTube video, the traveller said, “Without too much hassle, these seats look already mighty comfy. There might be some kind of rotation thing going on; I'm not sure I've heard that the seats can twist around, but I'm not sure if that's true.”

After finally trying the feature, he adds, “So, we would be sitting, enjoy the sunset and still enjoy, but we cannot stay like this."

While rotating seats make Vande Bharat trains more interesting for passengers, senior railway engineers have suggested removing them from Executive Class coaches. According to PTI, they believe fixed seats are easier to maintain, and they could use the available space.

The idea was discussed during the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineers (PCMEs) meeting in September. The engineers feel that rotating seats have extra parts that can become loose and stop working properly over time. This can lead to more repairs and regular maintenance, which may also affect train operations.

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They have suggested replacing these seats with fixed seats. However, the proposal is only a suggestion at present. Railway authorities have not yet confirmed if the rotating seats will be removed from Vande Bharat trains.