"She Is My Daughter," Harsh Goenka Shares Video Of A Pilot's Proudest Reveal

Some moments at work become personal milestones, too. For one Southwest Airlines pilot, welcoming passengers aboard was extra special because he was flying with someone who meant the world to him: his daughter, who had just completed her training and was beginning her career as a pilot with the airline.

Businessman Harsh Goenka shared a video of the moment, adding a short caption that summed up what made it memorable: "Loved the last line."

Harsh Goenka Shares A Proud Father-Daughter Moment

The video shows a Southwest Airlines pilot addressing passengers before their flight. He tells them that the day is special to him personally and introduces the airline's newest addition to its pilot group.

He explains that she has just completed her training and that it is her first day flying on the line for Southwest Airlines.

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Then the pilot tells the passengers, "And just one more thing: she is my daughter."

He goes on to thank the passengers for joining them and enjoying the special occasion. The announcement is not just about a new pilot joining an airline. It is also about a father getting to share an important milestone with his daughter.

Internet Loves This Video

The internet could totally feel the father's pride, the daughter's achievement and the significance of following in a parent's footsteps. One user wrote, "Daughter stepping into the shoes of father. Lovely."

One commenter added, "And there can't be no moment prouder than this for a father." Another person summed up the occasion by writing, "What a proud moment for both father-daughter duo."

The father's happiness also caught people's attention. One user commented, "Proud father glowing like youngster." Another wrote, "If that's not a proud moment thn what is?"

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The sentiment also went beyond the father-daughter relationship, with one commenter saying, "Absolutely... The love of the parents is next to none."

Behind the uniform and the professional announcement was a father celebrating his daughter's achievement, with a pride that needed only a few words to come through.