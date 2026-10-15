'Special Day': How A Coworker Stopped US Teen's Hindu Temple Shooting Plot

The US teen, who has been arrested for planning a violent plot targeting a Hindu place of worship in Illinois, Chicago, was one malfunctioning rifle away from becoming a mass shooter, according to police. Alexandros Paporakis, 19, who works as a cashier at Taco Bell in the suburban hometown of Palatin, had plotted to carry out a "mass shooting of Indian people" at a Hindu temple in Aurora.

Paporakis allegedly drove from his mother's home in Palatine to a temple in Aurora on Sunday, where he intended "to kill a significant number of Indians", NBC Chicago reported, citing police.

According to the report, the suspect tried to open fire, but his gun jammed, forcing him to drive back home. There he "searched the internet trying to learn how to unjam his gun and called a colleague, informing them of (his) intent to carry out a mass shooting," police said.

The exact intended location of Paporakis's target remains under probe, but investigators believe he wanted to target the largest Hindu temple in southwest suburban Aurora. Sri Venkateswara Swami (Balaji) Temple is the largest Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

On Sunday, the sprawling place of worship is usually filled with devotees.

According to investigators, during searches at his house, police found a modified AR-style rifle and 300 rounds of ammo, enough to fill ten magazines for reloading, along with body armour, gasoline cans and an assortment of swastikas.

Citing sources familiar with the case, NBS reported that one of Paporakis's co-workers notified police of the plot, following which he was arrested on Sunday before he could return to the Hindu temple.

Paporakis had allegedly told one of his co-workers that Sunday was going to be "a special day", and later he called the person, saying that his gun had jammed and he left "super fast" without being seen.

Investigators said during searches at his house, police found a manifesto apparently written by Paporakis, calling himself the "Aurora Shooter". The writings "expressed words of hate, violence, superior race and mass shooting of Indian people. His hatred was against Jewish people, African Americans, Indians, and "non-white" people, police said.

Police noted that Paporakis "expressed pleasure calling himself a sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day."

The teenager is now facing gun charges and stands accused of making a terrorist threat. He has been charged with one count each of making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons, which comprises a rifle with a barrel less than 16 inches in length.

Temple Authorities' Reaction

The Balaji Temple management has reacted to the development and said they are fully aware of the situation and have been in direct communication with the Aurora Police Department.

"Please know that the safety of our devotees, employees and volunteers is our highest priority, and we have implemented additional security measures effective immediately, including an increased armed security presence at the Temple from 9am to 9pm, and we are taking additional steps to ensure an ongoing safe environment for everyone at the Temple," the temple authorities said in a statement.