Tejas Rajdhani Food Menu: What Passengers Get For Breakfast, Lunch And Dinner

A video showing freshly cooked food being served to passengers on a Tejas Rajdhani Express has gone viral on social media. Posted by Biswajit Mondal, a creator known for showcasing Indian Railways, the video shows railway staff serving hot food directly from the kitchen to passengers travelling in AC First Class.

In the video, a waiter first brings freshly cooked aloo sabzi and serves it on the passenger's plate. He then returns with dal and serves it separately in a bowl. Other items, including some accompaniments and packaged food, are seen already packed on the plate.

The Tejas Rajdhani is among the premium trains operated by Indian Railways. The menu includes different food options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with the dishes changing according to a weekly cycle.

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Here's what you can expect in Tejas train

Executive Class

For breakfast, passengers can get tea or coffee, biscuits and a vegetarian or non-vegetarian meal. The vegetarian options include stuffed parathas with veg cutlets, curd and pickle, veg upma or poha with curd and cutlets, or kulcha with chole, curd and cutlets.

For non-vegetarian passengers, the breakfast options include masala omelette with bread, butter, a veg cutlet and curd, or chicken kathi roll with bread, butter, a veg cutlet and curd. Cheese sandwiches, cake or muffins and fruit juice or kokum sharbat can also be served.

For lunch or dinner, the menu includes Kashmiri pulao, dal, a main-course dish, dry vegetable, Indian bread, curd and dessert. The dal can include dal makhani, dal panchmel or dal tadka, while the vegetarian main-course options include paneer butter masala, shahi paneer, kadhai paneer, navratan korma and khoya matar.

For non-vegetarian passengers, the main-course options include butter chicken, shahi chicken and kadhai chicken. The meal can also include bhindi kurkuri, aloo matar with beans and carrot or aloo capsicum, along with paratha, lachha paratha or tawa roti.

Dessert options include ice cream, sheera or moong dal halwa, depending on the season. Soup, snacks, cheese sandwiches, lassi, flavoured milk and kokum sharbat are also a part of the menu.

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Chair Car

The vegetarian breakfast options include stuffed parathas with veg cutlets, curd and pickle, veg upma or poha with curd and cutlets, or kulcha with chole, curd and cutlets. The non-vegetarian options include masala omelette with bread, butter, a veg cutlet and curd, or chicken kathi roll with bread, butter, a veg cutlet and curd.

The Chair Car menu also includes items such as cheese sandwiches, cake or muffins and fruit juice or kokum sharbat. For lunch or dinner, passengers can get rice, dal, a main-course dish, dry vegetables, Indian bread, curd and dessert. The dishes are changed according to a weekly menu cycle.