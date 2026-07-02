Food On Vande Bharat: Check The Complete Menu, Meal Charges And Catering Rules

Planning to travel on a Vande Bharat Express and wondering what your meal options are? Whether you're travelling in the morning, afternoon or evening, Vande Bharat trains offer a variety of meals and snacks depending on your route and journey time.

From breakfast and hi-tea to lunch and dinner, here's everything you need to know about the food served onboard, meal prices, and booking rules. You also have the option to skip the meal if you don't want it.

How Does The Meal Service Work?

Meals on Vande Bharat trains are managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The food served depends on the time of your journey and whether you're travelling in a Chair Car (CC) or an Executive Chair Car (EC). The menu changes on a weekly rotation, so you may not get the same meal every time.

Passengers can choose to include catering while booking their ticket. If you opt out, you generally won't be charged for meals. On some routes, passengers may also be able to buy food onboard.

What Food Is Served On Vande Bharat Trains?

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The menu varies by route, time of travel, and region. Passengers can choose between vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals while booking their tickets. Vegetarian meals are available on all routes, while non-vegetarian meals are offered on selected services.

Breakfast

Bread with butter and jam

Cutlets or upma/poha

Paratha

Kulcha

Masala omelette

Chicken Kathi roll

Sandwiches

Muffin

Tea or coffee

Juice or packaged drinking water

EC passengers also get cornflakes or oats with milk and one seasonal fruit.

Lunch

Dal Makhani or Dal Tadka

Paneer Butter Masala, Shahi Paneer, Kadhai Paneer or Navratan Korma

Butter Chicken or Shahi Chicken

Bhindi Kurkuri or Aloo Matar

Laccha Paratha

Tawa roti

Pickle

Ice cream in summer or moong dal halwa in winter

EC passengers also receive soup before the meal and a mewa bite.

Evening snacks

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Buttered cheese sandwich

Caramel popcorn

Lassi or flavoured milk

Tea or coffee

Green tea or lemon tea

EC passengers also get a ready-to-eat item such as upma, poha, or noodles, along with a chocolate bar.

Meal Charges

The cost of meals on Vande Bharat trains depends on your travel class and the type of meal served. In Chair Car (CC), morning tea costs Rs 15, breakfast costs Rs 122, lunch or dinner costs Rs 222, and evening tea with snacks costs Rs 66.

In the Executive Chair Car (EC), morning tea costs Rs 15, breakfast costs Rs 155, lunch or dinner costs Rs 244, and evening tea with snacks costs Rs 105.

Can You Skip The Meal?

Yes. If catering is optional on your train, you can decline the meal while booking your ticket and avoid paying the catering charge. This option is available through the IRCTC booking portal or app before ticket confirmation.

Is There Any Extra Charge For Ordering Food Onboard?

Earlier, passengers who did not choose the catering option while booking their tickets could still buy food on the train, but they had to pay an additional service charge of Rs 50 on top of the meal price. For example, if lunch cost Rs 222, they had to pay Rs 272. Under the revised rule, this additional Rs 50 charge has been scrapped.

Is The Food Included In Every Vande Bharat Ticket?

No. Meals are served depending on the route and the catering option selected during booking. Some short-distance Vande Bharat services may not offer full meals, while longer journeys usually serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks based on departure and arrival timings.