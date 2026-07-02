Brooks Nader, In A Daring Black Dress, Almost Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Brooks Nader found herself dealing with a fashion emergency in her latest sizzling video. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned up the heat during a luxury yacht getaway in a daring outfit.

She looked beautiful in a black plunging halter-neck style top but the outfit almost slipped out as seen in the video shared on her Instagram stories, putting her in an awkward situation.

The Baywatch beauty filmed herself in a bathroom wearing a plunging black halter-neck dress with a deep neckline, open back and dramatically low-cut sides.

The bold design, paired with oversized armholes and what appeared to be a braless look, nearly exposed more than intended.

As she posed for the camera, Nader carefully adjusted the front of the dress while turning sideways to avoid any accidental slip.

The playful moment continued when one of her sisters jokingly pushed her out of the frame to steal the spotlight, prompting Brooks to grab the front of her outfit before laughing and nudging her sibling back.

She completed the striking look with oversized black sunglasses, a chunky cross necklace, matching earrings and a sleek updo. Her look featured bronzed skin, glossy lips and minimal makeup that complemented the chic ensemble.

Later in the day, the model changed into a strapless red swimsuit that echoed the iconic lifeguard look made famous by Baywatch.

The swimwear also appeared to be held in place by its snug fit, adding another eye-catching fashion moment to her vacation.

Brooks Nader In Baywatch reboot

The social media posts come as excitement continues to build around the upcoming Baywatch reboot, in which Nader is set to portray Selene.

The series, co-produced by Fremantle and Fox, recently secured a UK broadcast deal with Sky and is expected to premiere later this year.

The reboot will feature 12 new episodes and a mix of fresh faces and familiar stars. Stephen Amell leads the cast as Hobie Buchannon, joined by Jessica Belkin as Charlie Vale, Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad and Noah Beck will be at the helm of Luke.

Original Baywatch stars David Chokachi and Erika Eleniak are also set to reprise their iconic roles in recurring and guest appearances, while Livvy Dunne joins the series as Grace.