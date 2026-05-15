Bad Bunny Asked Grace Ann Nader For Her Number At Met Gala 2026 But She Did Not Recognise Him

Brooks Nader has just shared one of the funniest behind-the-scenes stories from this year's Met Gala 2026. The incident, she shared, involves her younger sister who failed to recognise Bad Bunny.

While attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party 2026 on Thursday, May 14, Brooks spoke to Page Six about sister, Grace Ann Nader, who made her Met Gala debut earlier this month.

Brooks, who was away filming Baywatch in Los Angeles during fashion's biggest night, admitted she was still shocked that Grace Ann got to attend the event before and she had a reason for that. “I was filming Baywatch in L.A. and I'm still speechless over the fact that she was there,” Brooks said.

According to Brooks, Grace Ann later told her, “I was in the bathroom with this guy who was like 90 years old and he had a younger voice and asked for my number.” That “90-year-old man” turned out to be Bad Bunny.

The Grammy-winning artist attended the gala in dramatic facial prosthetics as part of his fashion look for the night. It seems his transformation completely fooled Grace Ann. “I was like ‘OK Grace Ann, cool.' Yeah she's an idiot, obviously,” Brooks joked while recounting the story.

Grace Ann attended the gala alongside boyfriend Jack Jones, while Brooks missed out because of work commitments. Still, the model admitted she experienced a little FOMO hearing all the stories afterward.

Asked if Grace Ann ever followed up with Bad Bunny after the funny interaction, Brooks confessed she never even asked. “I didn't even follow up because I kind of had FOMO in a little bit of a way. But I was also filming so, you know what, I was working,” she said.

Brooks then ended the conversation with another playful jab at her sister. “Everyone looked amazing at the Met Gala, except my sister!” she joked.

According to Vogue, Bad Bunny's unusual Met Gala look was intentionally designed to connect with one of the themes explored in the Costume Institute's 2026 exhibition. His look aligned specifically with the theme “the aging body.”