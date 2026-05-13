Brooks Nader Suffers Last-Minute Dress Malfunction At Fox Upfronts: “I’m Sewn In”

Minutes before stepping onto the red carpet, Brooks Nader found herself dealing with a fashion emergency. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that her dress suddenly burst open on the way to the 2026 Fox Upfronts in New York City on Monday, leaving her team scrambling moments before showtime.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, Nader explained that the zipper on her red mini dress popped open just before she arrived.

She said, “What a lot of people don't know is this dress broke in the car two minutes before I pulled up, so I'm sewn in and the zipper isn't a thing.”

Instead of panicking, though, Nader kept it calm. She even joked, “What would me be without chaos? Makes sense,” she joked.

The model later shared the behind-the-scenes disaster with fans on Instagram Stories. She posted a photo showing the back of the dress fully popped open. “When you bust out of your dress 4 mins before showtime!!! Classssssicc,” she wrote.

In another clip, several people could be seen trying to fix the outfit while Nader stood patiently. She added, “We've got 4 earth angels sewing me back into this sucker.”

Despite the last-minute wardrobe malfunction, Nader still made it to the event. She also posed for photos alongside her fellow Baywatch reboot cast members, including Stephen Amell, Livvy Dunne, Shay Mitchell, Hassie Harrison and Jessica Belkin.

The upcoming reboot of the iconic 1990s series is expected to premiere in early 2027. Nader, who plays lifeguard captain Selene in the new series, has already been joking about embracing the Baywatch lifestyle.

During an earlier interview with PEOPLE at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, she joked, “I only run in slow-mo. I don't run in normal motion anymore. That's my new personality, is running in slow-mo.”

The model also shared that she had been preparing for the role for years, thanks to watching original Baywatch stars Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.