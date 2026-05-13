Atlanta Man Sentenced For Stealing Unreleased Beyoncé Music

A man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music from her team has been sentenced to two years in prison. Kelvin Evans, 41, pleaded guilty to charges, including entering an automobile and criminal trespass in Atlanta, Georgia.

The theft occurred in July 2025, just before Beyoncé kicked off the Atlanta leg of her Cowboy Carter Tour. The judge also ordered him to serve three years of probation after his release.

According to investigators, Evans broke into a Jeep Wagoneer rented by Beyoncé's choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, reported by the BBC.

When the pair returned to the vehicle, they found that the rear window was smashed and several bags were missing. Police said the stolen items included two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing, accessories and hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé material.

Grant also reportedly told authorities he had “personal sensitive information” related to the singer inside the bags. Stolen hard drives have still not been recovered.

During court proceedings this week, prosecutors showed surveillance footage of a red Hyundai allegedly driven by Evans pulling up beside the rental car in a parking garage. Another video reportedly showed Evans handling suitcases believed to belong to Grant and Blue at an apartment complex.

Investigators also tracked the stolen laptops using location technology, which reportedly led them to the same address seen in the surveillance footage.

Evans accepted a plea deal ahead of trial, the Fulton County District Attorney's office confirmed to the BBC.

During the hearing, his lawyer told the judge his client was “hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately and be part of society like the rest of us.”

As part of the sentence, Evans has also been ordered to stay away from the victims and the parking garage where the theft took place. He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2025