Sydney Sweeney Shares PDA-Filled Video With Boyfriend Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are clearly in no mood to keep things low-key when it comes to their romance. After sharing a loved-up video montage packed with PDA moments from several trips and outings together, the actress offered fans another glimpse into their cozy time on Wednesday.

Posted on Sweeney's Instagram Stories, the clip showed the couple kissing, cuddling and enjoying beachside sunsets. Layup's song Who You Share It With played in the background.

One tender moment showed Braun wrapping his arms around Sweeney and kissing her neck while the pair watched the sunset by the ocean. In other clips, the two danced together, walked barefoot on the beach, relaxed on a helicopter ride and even went scuba diving together.

The new post comes weeks after the Euphoria star officially confirmed the relationship on Instagram. Back on May 1, Sweeney shared photos from Stagecoach Festival 2026 in Indio, California, including one picture of her sitting on Braun's shoulders while watching Ella Langley perform.

“Cowboy kind of weekend (sic),” she captioned the post.

The relationship reportedly began last fall. It was months after the two first met during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Italian wedding celebration in June 2025.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Braun initially had concerns about the couple's age difference. However, the insider claimed the former music manager eventually became “obsessed” with Sweeney. He decided to pursue the relationship.

Braun, 44, was previously married to entrepreneur and mining heiress Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022. The former couple share three children together.

Sweeney, meanwhile, ended her engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino earlier last year. Reports at the time claimed the pair split because of “major issues” in their nearly seven-year relationship. Now, though, Sweeney seems more than happy showing off her new romance publicly.