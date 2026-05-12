“Congrats”: Katy Perry’s Hilarious Reaction To Ex Josh Groban Getting Engaged

Katy Perry just congratulated one of her exes on his engagement, and she did it in the most dramatic way possible. After Josh Groban announced his engagement to stage actress Natalie McQueen, Perry reacted with a hilarious video that instantly sent longtime fans into nostalgia mode.

In the video shared on Instagram on Monday, Perry appears in a white robe with a fake heartbroken expression while a PEOPLE headline about Groban's engagement plays in the background.

Holding an orange-coloured drink, she slowly raises a toast to the camera, takes a sip and then intentionally spills the drink all over herself before pretending to cry and walking off-screen.

And yes, she made sure the soundtrack added extra emotional damage.

Perry used her 2010 hit The One That Got Away in the clip. Yes, it is the same song many fans believed was inspired by Groban. She captioned the video simply, “congrats (sic).”

Perry and Groban briefly dated in 2009. Despite their breakup, the two have continued speaking highly of each other over the years.

Reflecting on their relationship during a 2013 interview, Groban said, “We met before her first album was even released, and we hit it off because we're both goofballs.”

Their romance became a viral talking point again in 2017 when Perry appeared on a livestream with James Corden and ranked her past boyfriends, calling Groban “the one that got away.”

Groban later admitted the comment completely caught him off guard. “That was a double-take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that,” he said during a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It's very sweet of her to say that. I'm very flattered by it. But I was very surprised by it, too.”

Even then, Groban joked that he was not fully convinced Perry's famous song was actually written about him. “I listened to the lyrics of the song, and I'm like, ‘I never owned a Mustang. I don't have a tattoo. Are you sure that's about me?' ” he joked.

Despite the short-lived romance, Groban said the pair eventually realised they worked better as friends. Groban announced his engagement to McQueen in April after proposing at Disneyland.