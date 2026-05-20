Baywatch Reboot Sparks Rivalry Between Brooks Nader And Livvy Dunne

A fresh chapter of Baywatch is officially moving forward with a reboot series, featuring a younger cast that includes Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne. While excitement around the reboot continues to grow, reports claim there is also competition building behind the scenes.

According to sources, some “tension” has developed as a few cast members compete to become the breakout face of the new series, similar to the success Pamela Anderson achieved during the original show's run.

As per TMZ reports, “Brooks certainly has the edge when it comes to screen time ... because she appears in virtually every episode ... while Livvy is only featured in three episodes -- less than half the season. That said ... Livvy's massive social media following still gives her major star power offscreen ... something that hasn't gone unnoticed during filming.”

Sources claim both Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne were aware of the comparisons and spoke about them at different times while working on the series. The reports also suggest there has been some tension between the two actresses behind the scenes, especially because Brooks is said to be strongly focused on becoming the main star of the reboot.

Baywatch first premiered in 1989 and remained on television for 11 seasons before ending in 2001. The series became hugely popular as it featured stars such as David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.

As news about the new Baywatch reboot circulated online, Electra told TMZ about being interested in returning as her old character, Lani McKenzie. She joked that she may not want to spend too much time in the water again, but said she can still easily do the famous slow motion running scenes.

Electra also revealed that she has been speaking with the people working on the reboot about possibly making a cameo appearance. She added that she still feels confident wearing the iconic red swimsuit and has no problem stepping back into the role.