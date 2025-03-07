<i>Baywatch</i> Actress Pamela Bach, Ex-Wife Of David Hasselhoff, Dies By Suicide At 62

Pamela Bach, the former Baywatch actress and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, was found dead at her Hollywood Hills home on March 5. She was 62 years old.

Bach died by suicide at her Hollywood Hills home in the US, said the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. Bach was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to her head, TMZ quoted paramedics as saying. No suicide note was found on Pamela or at her house, mentioned the website.

The reason behind her suicide is not known at the moment.

Sources from law enforcement told TMZ that family members had not heard from her, and that they wanted to check in on her. When they went to her house, they found it locked, and discovered that she was dead.

Paramedics were called to the scene after 10 pm local time, where they declared her dead. The Los Angeles Police Department officers reached the scene soon after, reported TMZ.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," David Hasselhoff said in a statement.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," he added.

Pamela Bach met David Hasselhoff on the sets of the TV series Knight Rider, and the two got married in 1989. She went on to star alongside him on lifeguard TV drama Baywatch before their divorce in 2006.

Bach began acting in the 1970s. Her acting credits included soap opera The Young and the Restless, Cheers, The Fall Guy, TJ Hooker, Superboy and Viper.

In her last Instagram post, Pamela Bach shared her excitement about welcoming 2025.

Pamela wrote, "Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London. Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Bach's representative, Sharon Kelly, told TMZ that she was shocked by her death.

"My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters and granddaughter who Pamela constantly gushed about and loved so dearly," she said.

Pamela Bach and David Hasselhoff share two daughters, and a granddaughter.