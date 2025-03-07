Baywatch Actress Pamela Bach, Ex-Wife Of David Hasselhoff, Dies By Suicide At 62

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, the former Baywatch actress and ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, has died by suicide at the age of 62. Ms Bach was found dead at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday (Mar 5), a representative from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed, according to a report in the New York Post.

As per law enforcement officials, Ms Bach's family members got worried after they didn't hear from her for a long time. First responders reached her house after receiving a report of an unconscious female. She was allegedly found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and no note.

Her ex-husband, Mr Hasselhoff in a statement said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

Born in Oklahoma, Ms Bach married Mr Hasselhoff in December 1989 and the couple had two daughters together, Taylor and Hayley. They reportedly met on the set of "Knight Rider". The couple got divorced in 2006 and had battles over spousal support that continued till 2017.

Ms Bach's most recent Instagram post, shared on New Year's Eve, featured a photo of her posing in front of an elaborate Christmas tree as well as a video of her granddaughter.

"Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London," she captioned the post.

"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love. May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"

Ms Hayley also took to social media to address her mother's death, sharing an old photo of her parents smiling together on her Instagram Story. She added a white heart emoji above the throwback snap.