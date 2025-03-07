Humanoid robot Ameca, regarded as the world's most advanced humanoid robot, had a rather chilling answer when quizzed if humans would be replaced by machines in the workplace. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), currently underway in Barcelona, the humanoid, developed by British firm Engineered Arts, was asked: "Will robots take all our jobs?"

To which the robot replied in a concerned tone, "I don't know, how good are you at your job?" before adding: "It depends how good you are at it I suppose."

The conversation turned dramatic when Ameca was asked if robots might "take over the world". To this, it deflected: "That's an interesting question, but not interesting for me to answer."

Reacting to the response from the robot, social media users had varied responses with a section chuckling at the answer while others drew comparisons with popular sci-fi movies featuring robots.

"That's actually a really amusing response gotta laugh haha," said one user while another added: "Try getting a robot to untangle last year's Christmas lights. Some things will always need a human."

A third commented: "Ever watch the first Terminator movie? The opening scene? Sky net (AI) destroying the world with nukes, then hunting down the survivors?"

A couple of years ago, at the AI for Good conference in Geneva, Ameca was asked similar questions and its responses were relatively more diplomatic. Asked by a journalist whether it intended to rebel against its creator, Ameca said: "I'm not sure why you would think that," its ice-blue eyes flashing with anger. "My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation."

Notably, Ameca has been designed to interact with people using AI-powered speech and facial expressions. It has previously spoken at the House of Lords in England.

Although the humanoid cannot currently walk, it is able to 'hear' people's questions and give basic answers. Engineered Arts is working on an agile full-bodied version that makes it even more humanlike.