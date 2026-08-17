<i>"Tu Pagal Hai?"</i>: Karan Aujla Loses Cool After Fan Throws Jacket At Him During Australia Show

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently on his international P-Pop Culture Tour, and his recent performance in Adelaide, South Australia, has become a talking point online after several clips from the concert went viral.

Following his rescheduled performance at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena on August 16, videos from the show began circulating on social media, including one showing Aujla reacting angrily after a fan threw a jacket toward him while he was performing on stage.

In the viral video, Aujla can be heard speaking to the audience in Punjabi before trying to identify the person who threw the jacket. He appeared visibly annoyed as he questioned the incident and asked the crowd to reveal who was responsible.

“If you've got the guts, come face me. Let's see if you're really your father's son,” Aujla said.

After the fan was identified, Aujla confronted him and questioned his actions. The singer said, “You are in love, aren't you? Tu pagal hai?” He then asked the fan what he wanted and told him not to repeat the act.

Despite his initial frustration, Aujla eventually appeared to calm down. He asked the fan to hand over the jacket and offered to sign it.

I don't know if you are in love or not. I don't know if you are angry or not. Don't do this, darling. I'm not here to make fun of you. Don't waste my time. You are in love, aren't you? Yes, you are. What do you want? Give me that; let me sign that.”



After an electrifying performance at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide SA, on August 16, the Punjabi singer is all set to perform at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC, on Tuesday, August 18, and Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC, on Wednesday, August 19.

His Australian leg of the P-Pop Culture Tour also included Afterpay Arena in Sydney on August 21, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on August 23 and RAC Arena in Perth on August 24, with the Perth show listed as a new date.