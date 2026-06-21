Virat Kohli Grooves To Karan Aujla's <i>Winning Speech</i>, Reveals Why The Song Reminds Him Of His Father

Virat Kohli and Karan Aujla created one of the most memorable moments of the evening at the grand One8 event in New Delhi. The Indian cricket icon joined the Punjabi singer-rapper on stage as he performed his hit track Winning Speech, with the two seen grooving together.

The moment became even more special when Kohli opened up about his admiration for Aujla and the personal connection he shares with Winning Speech.

During an on-stage conversation with the singer, as quoted by The Indian Express, Kohli revealed that he had been a fan of Aujla long before they became friends.

"You write songs from the heart, and it shows. You also represent your story, which is quite special. The one track I resonate with the most is 'Winning Speech,'" he said.

Kohli then explained why the song holds such emotional significance for him. Drawing parallels between Aujla's journey and his own, Kohli reflected on the pain of losing his father at a young age.

"It explains the journey he has been through, and I have felt a bit of similarity in it with my journey as well. I also lost my dad when I was pretty young. So, that song is quite special for me. I have heard it often before going to play matches."

The evening also saw Kohli speak about his ambitions for One8 Commune. Looking ahead, he said he hopes to build the brand into something that transcends his own identity and legacy.

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