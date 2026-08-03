Karan Aujla's Hilarious BeerBiceps Comment Is The Highlight Of Latest <i>India's Got Latent</i> Episode

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla appeared on the latest episode of India's Got Latent and quickly turned an on-stage situation into one of the highlights of the episode. Joining comedians Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannu and Rahul Dua as a special guest judge, Karan impressed everyone with his funny one liners.

During the show, an unexpected power cut halted a contestant's performance midway. As Samay apologised for the technical problem, Karan stole the moment with a Ranveer Allahabadia, also known as BeerBiceps, joke, leaving everyone in splits.

After contestant Deep Gopal Lokhande finished his performance, the venue suddenly lost power. Samay came on stage and asked his team about the problem. At that moment, Aujla joked, “Yeh BeerBiceps ki haay lagi hai isko. (He's been cursed by BeerBiceps).”

Later in the episode, Karan once again referred to BeerBiceps while talking to another contestant. As the contestant spoke about a past relationship, the Punjabi singer almost asked the contestant a more personal question about his intimate life. But as he realised the conversation could become controversial, he stopped himself, looked at his chair and jokingly said, “Ye kursi mein kuch hai. (There is something about this chair),” referring to the seat where Ranveer Allahbadia sat during his appearance in season 1.

At one point, Samay stepped in to support Ranveer Allahbadia after several jokes about him were made during the episode. He said Ranveer was a good person and reminded everyone that his appearance had brought a lot of attention to the show. Samay also joked that the controversy helped the season attract many sponsors.

Karan had many memorable moments on the show. During the unexpected power cut, he kept the audience entertained by singing some of his popular songs instead of letting the mood go down. He also invited an audience member to join him and sing along. Together, they performed hit tracks like Boyfriend and For A Reason.