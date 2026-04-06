'Karan Aujla Concert Cancellations Not Due To Backlash', Say Organisers

Karan Aujla's management team, Team Innovation, has issued an official statement addressing recent media reports surrounding the cancellation of singer Karan Aujla's scheduled concerts in Lucknow and Ludhiana, strongly denying claims that the decision was linked to backlash or alleged mismanagement.

What's Happening

The clarification comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Karan Aujla's recent concerts in Delhi and Mumbai, which had faced criticism online over alleged mismanagement and crowd-related concerns.

However, the organisers have now refuted any connection between that backlash and the cancellation of the upcoming shows.

"We wish to formally address and strongly refute certain media reports regarding the cancellation of Lucknow and Ludhiana shows associated with Karan Aujla.

The said reports are misleading, incomplete and factually incorrect, and we categorically deny any insinuation that the cancellations were a result of backlash or mismanagement narratives being portrayed. This appears to be a deliberate and targeted attack intended to misrepresent the facts and undermine the reputation of the stakeholders involved," the statement read.

According to Team Innovation, the decision to cancel the concerts was based on regulatory and operational constraints, particularly the non-issuance of mandatory liquor permits by local authorities.

"The decision to cancel the scheduled shows was taken after careful and responsible evaluation of regulatory and operational constraints, most notably the non-issuance of mandatory liquor permits by local authorities. As widely understood within the live events industry, such permits are critical to multiple aspects of event execution, including designated hospitality zones, premium audience experiences and fulfilment of binding sponsor deliverables.

Without these approvals, the event ecosystem would have been materially compromised, impacting not only commercial viability but also the overall audience experience," the organisers stated.

Background

They also pointed out that some independent reports had acknowledged the issue of liquor licenses but criticised what they described as selective reporting.

"It is important to note that even independent reporting has acknowledged that inability to procure liquor licenses was among the key issues affecting the event. However, selectively attributing the cancellations to unrelated narratives while ignoring primary regulatory challenges is both inaccurate and irresponsible," the statement added.

The organisers further emphasised that the move was taken keeping audience safety and experience in mind, especially in light of recent incidents in the live entertainment space where last-minute regulatory hurdles have disrupted events.

"Further, our decision was guided by a proactive commitment to audience safety and experience. In light of recent incidents across the live entertainment space where events have faced last-minute regulatory hurdles leading to inconvenience or safety concerns, we chose to act in advance to avoid any potential fan setback or disruption," the statement said.

Reiterating their stance, Team Innovation called reports linking the cancellations to backlash "baseless" and "defamatory."

"We categorically state that the cancellations were purely driven by regulatory and operational limitations, and any attempt to link them to alleged backlash from any previously held concert is entirely baseless, misleading, and defamatory. Such reporting not only distorts the true circumstances but also unjustly damages the reputation of all stakeholders involved, including the organizers, partners, and the artist. Team Innovation has consistently upheld the highest standards of event safety, compliance, and audience experience, and we remain committed to delivering world-class events under fully compliant conditions," the statement read.

The statement, issued by Siddhesh Kudtarkar, Founder, Team Innovation, concluded with an appeal to media platforms to exercise greater responsibility.

They concluded, "We urge media platforms to exercise due diligence and responsibility before publishing speculative or one-sided narratives that may mislead the public and harm industry stakeholders."