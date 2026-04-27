Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Posts He Is 'Bisexual' On X. Plot Twist: He Is Not On X

A screenshot of an X post purportedly shared by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is going viral on social media. In the post that is doing rounds on the Internet, the popular singer is claiming to be a "bisexual".

The post, shared from what appears to be a verified X handle linked to Karan Aujla, is dated January 2026. It reads: "It's taken me a long time to get here, but I finally (sic) feel comfortable being open. I'm bisexual. It feels good to finally (sic) say it. Sending love to everyone on their own journey."

Fun fact: Karan Aujla, best known for songs such as Tauba Tauba, Softly, For a Reason, and Lafaafe, doesn't have an X account. There are several pages on the microblogging site posing as the singer's official page. The singer, however, only has verified accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Interestingly, the handle @karanaujla_music from which the post appears to be shared does not exist on X. No results were displayed when one searches the microblogging site with the @karanaujla_music handle.

The post also has a couple of spelling mistakes.

Screenshot of the X post claiming to be from Karan Aujla's account.

The now-viral screenshot was shared by a user on X with the caption: "Every karan aujla fan right now #karanaujla."

NDTV has also reached out to Karan Aujla's team. The singer has yet to issue any statement or clarification regarding the screenshot that is going viral on social media piggybacking on his name.

Karan Aujla was recently in the news for his P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 where he performed jam packed concerts in cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana.

The singer is all set to bring his P-Pop Culture Tour to Canada in May.

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