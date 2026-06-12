Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar And Aditi Rao Hydari All Praise For Imtiaz Ali's <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i>: "Poetic And Real"

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has been receiving positive responses since its theatrical release on June 12, with several members of the film industry praising its storytelling, performances, and emotional depth. Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, Dolly Ahluwalia, and Danish Pandor, the film has struck a chord with audiences and peers alike, with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

Among those who praised the film was filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who congratulated the team with a heartfelt message on Instagram. She wrote, "Congratulations to beautiful people for the beautiful film Main Vaapas Aaunga."

Aditi Rao Hydari also shared her appreciation, highlighting the film's poetic and emotional resonance. The actress wrote, "An Imtiaz Ali film...but I must say more! Poetic, poignant, and real...my brain is still processing and saying, 'Main vaapas jaoongi, phir se dekhoongi.'"

Anurag Kashyap also showered love on the film. Take a look at his Instagram Story here:





Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, meanwhile, penned a detailed note, applauding Imtiaz Ali's conviction and the film's artistic integrity. In his message, he wrote, "Imtiaz, my friend, so so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when film directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped of the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!!"

"It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the storyteller and his country. Dear audience, this is probably the film you have been waiting for and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. ZINDABAD Dost!!!"

Talking about Main Vaapas Aaunga, the film marks the second collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, the trio behind acclaimed soundtracks of films such as Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway, and Amar Singh Chamkila.



Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Review: Titan Naseeruddin Shah Delivers A Masterclass In Imtiaz Ali's Heartbreaking Film