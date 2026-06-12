Jennifer Lopez Confesses She’d Have Had Sex With 'Any’ Of The Male Stars In This Cult Classic

Jennifer Lopez has made a jaw-dropping confession. In an interview, The Kiss of the Spider Woman star revealed about the film she finds the most problematically sexy. Appearing on the June 10 episode of her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein's podcast, Films To Be Buried With, the actress and singer was asked to name a movie that falls into what Goldstein calls the “troubling boner” category.

“A film you found arousing that you weren't sure you should,” he asked.

Without hesitation, Lopez chose True Romance, the cult classic 1993 romantic crime thriller directed by Tony Scott and written by Quentin Tarantino. The film follows a comic book geek and a call girl who fall in love, steal cocaine from the mob, and flee to Los Angeles to sell it.

“I would have had sex…” Jennifer Lopez

“There are all these very seedy characters in the movie,” Lopez said with a laugh, before praising the film's ensemble cast, including Brad Pitt, Gary Oldman, Christian Slater, Dennis Hopper, and more.

She further added, “I mean, honestly, I have a picture of him in my house, Dennis Hopper, because of it. Then you have Brad Pitt. You have James Gandolfini as a hitman. Brad Pitt is a stoner. The other one's a bad cop: Gary Oldman is the Rasta.”

“I would have had sex with any one of them!” Lopez exclaimed, prompting laughter from Goldstein.

“That is the truth. Which says a lot about me, but maybe like the dark side of me. But all of them were so incredibly f---ing good in this movie,” she added.

Lopez even joked about being drawn to Oldman's notorious character, Drexl Spivey. “The gold teeth,” she quipped. “The dreads!”

The Hustlers star also praised Arquette's performance, noting that even after her character endures brutal violence in the film, “she's still sexy.”

“You still wanna kinda kiss her on the lips. You know what I mean? It's crazy, that movie,” Lopez said.

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein's Work Together

Lopez and Goldstein recently shared the screen in Office Romance, directed by Ol Parker and co-written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly. The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix on June 5. It follows a workplace relationship that sparks unexpected complications as professional ambitions collide with personal feelings.