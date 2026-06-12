Kriti Sanon And Family Sell 4 Apartments In Mumbai's Andheri For ₹8.9 Crore

Kriti Sanon, her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon sold four apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for a combined ₹8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The buyer is filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

The Sanon family acquired the four apartments between 2013 and 2017 for approximately ₹4.31 crore. With the latest transactions valued at ₹8.9 crore, the family realised an appreciation of around ₹4.6 crore, translating into a capital gain of nearly 107% over a holding period of nine to 13 years, according to Square Yards.

Property registration documents show that the sale was executed through four separate transactions, registered on April 24, 2026.

Two larger apartments in Raheja Classique, Andheri West, sold for ₹3.23 crore each. The units have a built-up area of 654.23 sq ft each and include one car parking space each.

Both transactions attracted stamp duty of ₹19.41 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 each.

The remaining two apartments in the same building sold for ₹1.21 crore each.

These units have a built-up area of 246.06 sq ft and attracted stamp duty of ₹7.29 lakh each, along with registration charges of ₹30,000 per unit.

According to Square Yards, Geeta Sanon purchased the two larger apartments in July 2013 for a combined ₹1.40 crore, while Kriti and Nupur Sanon acquired the other two units in June 2017 for a combined ₹2.90 crore, bringing the family's total acquisition cost to about ₹4.31 crore.

In terms of work, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.