<i>Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani</i> Actor Spills The Beans On Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Romance On Set

In a recent conversation, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actor Vishwanath opened up about the vibe on Rajkumar Santoshi's film set. When the host asked him about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's romance on set, he denied it, saying that nothing like that could happen on a Rajkumar Santoshi film set.

What's Happening

On his podcast, Siddharth Kannan asked Vishwanath, "Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, jo Ranbir Kapoor aur Katrina Kaif ki mohabbat thi, usi set se shuru hua tha. Kya dekha tha aap ne set pe? (Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's romance began on Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani set. What did you see?)"

Vishwanath said, "Haan... set pe kuch nahi ho raha tha, sir. Rajkumar Santoshi ji baithe hain vahan; unke saamne kuch ho sakta hai? Saare log wahan par most obedient bacche the. Rajkumar Santoshi sir is the king, sher hain voh. Voh itna aapne kahani aur character mein logon ko ghusa ke rakhte the aur itna pamper karke, aisa humne kuch nahi dekha. (Nothing like that was happening on the set, sir. Rajkumar Santoshi ji was there - could anything happen in front of him? Everyone on the set was extremely disciplined and obedient. Rajkumar Santoshi sir is the king; he's like a lion. He keeps everyone so deeply immersed in the story and their characters, and at the same time he pampers and takes such good care of people. I've never seen anything like that before.)"

Praising Katrina Kaif's dedication, he said, "Hum log na, sab dost aur Ranbir khud, Katrina ki dedication aur physical fitness dekh ke hairaan the. Ek scene tha jismein they had to climb a ladder from a boat and reach the bridge; Katrina ji ekdum jaldi chadh gayi. Unhone apni speech pe bhi bahut mehnat ki. Dedication ke maamle mein Katrina ji top number pe thi puri team mein. Hum log sab bahut masti kiye. (We all, including Ranbir himself, were amazed by Katrina's dedication and physical fitness. There was a scene where they had to climb a ladder from a boat and reach a bridge, and Katrina climbed up incredibly quickly. She also worked very hard on her dialogue delivery. When it came to dedication, Katrina was at the very top in the entire team. We all had a lot of fun together on set.)"

About Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif

The duo reportedly fell in love on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. Though they remained tight-lipped, they were soon spotted at events and parties, which only fuelled the rumour mill. Around 2014-2015, the two were reported to have moved in together. However, in 2016 reports emerged that they had broken up after six years of dating.

The two also worked together in Jagga Jasoos in 2017 and in the 2010 film Raajneeti.

Katrina Kaif is now married to actor Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt.

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