"Got Carried Away": Comedian Pranit More On Viral 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Video

In a second apology since the "Rs 370 biryani" remarks at his show invited widespread criticism, stand-up comedian Pranit More said on Saturday that his lack of objection to the comment was a "lapse in judgment".

More, whose comment came days after his social media account was deactivated, sought a second chance as he faces a cyber police case for allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content.

During a show of his in Gurugram, More was doing crowd interaction when a web developer named Himanshu Jangra recounted that he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani. More was seen laughing at Jangra's comment. Both More and Jangra apologised after facing severe backlash on social media, but the stand-up comedian faced more criticism.

In the apology issued on Saturday, More said, "I deserve this hate. That man said many derogatory things, but everyone was laughing so I also got carried away. This was a big mistake. I could have stopped him then and there and taken a stand. I gave him a platform and that escalated matters so fast. I want to apologise to all those who got hurt." He called for a second chance and assured that his work will reflect his efforts to become a better person.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday summoned More and Jangra, stating their comments and conduct appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman. Jangra's employment was terminated following the controversy.

Another clip from the same show featured MBBS student Sejal Pawar making derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the dead. She later apologised for the comments.

Mumbai's civic-run KEM Hospital formed a two-member committee to probe into the remarks, with hospital dean Dr Harish M Pathak saying the comments were unacceptable, while the city's mayor Ritu Tawde asserted that vulgarity and hateful comments in the name of entertainment would not be tolerated.

Tawde urged artists, digital content creators and social media influencers to exercise social responsibility and maintain ethical standards while creating content, adding citizens should also oppose material that encourages hatred, obscenity or misogynistic attitudes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said stand-up comedians should be mindful that their freedom of expression does not violate another person's right to dignity. "Everyone has the right to freedom of expression, and I myself watch stand-up comedy. It is a source of entertainment. But freedom of expression should not become a licence. No one should violate the dignity of others. One person's expression should not infringe upon another person's right to live with dignity," said Fadnavis who also handles the home portfolio.