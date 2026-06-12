"Unacceptable": KEM Hospital Dean On Doctor's 'Male Corpse' Remark

When Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student working at the KEM Hospital in Mumbai, 'jokingly' spoke about comparing the sizes of male cadavers' genitalia at comedian Pranit More's show, she must have thought she was giving an insight into her work life. Three months later, the statement is no longer funny. The "disrespectful portrayal" of cadavers and body donors has drawn backlash and an investigation into the matter.

The hospital has rejected the comments made by Pawar at the comedy show. "Such remarks are completely unacceptable and intolerable," said Dr Harish Pathak, Dean of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College. "We exercise sensitivity when it comes to talking about dead people since their organs can be donated for medical purposes. We have constituted a two-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation expected by evening."

Sejal Pawar's Viral 'Joke' And Apology

In a viral clip from Pranit More's show, Pawar is heard talking about dead bodies used in medical examinations. Pawar tells how parts of the body are chopped and goes on to joke about comparing the genitalia of dead male patients.

Pawar's video went viral amid the 'Rs 370 ki biryani' row.

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Recently, a man at More's show narrated a dating experience and suggested that spending Rs 370 on biryani on a date entitled him to something in return from the woman. The man, identified as Himanshu Jangra, implied he was entitled to physical intimacy. While people in the audience, including the comedian, were seen laughing at the story and expectations, the video triggered outrage online, with many calling it sexist, regressive, and deeply troubling. People on the internet argued that spending Rs 370 on a meal does not equate to consent.

Both Jangra and Pawar issued apologies following the backlash.

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In a public statement, Pawar wrote: "I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent."

Pawar said she takes full responsibility for her comments and understands how they could be interpreted differently from what she meant.

"As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong, and I am genuinely sorry for that, and I would never let this happen ever again!" she concluded.

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Medical Student Body Calls For Strict Action Against Pawar

The All India Medical Students' Association has condemned the "insensitive, irresponsible, and disrespectful portrayal" of cadavers and body donors.

"Every cadaver represents a noble individual who made the selfless decision of body donation for the advancement of medical education and scientific learning. It is because of these donors that generations of medical students are able to learn human anatomy and become doctors dedicated to saving countless lives. Such contributions deserve the highest degree of dignity, gratitude, and respect," the statement issued by AIMSA read.

The student body reminded everyone of the core principles of ethics, professionalism, and respect toward the dead and their families. It further demanded a public apology and strict action against those responsible for this unacceptable act.

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"We also urge the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, to urgently intervene and ensure that such insensitive content, which disrespects body donors, medical ethics, and human dignity, is not promoted, broadcast, or circulated on any platform in the future," the statement read.

AIMSA threatened to pursue legal action.