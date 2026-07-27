"Core System Uncompromised": Bank Of Baroda After Dark Web Data Leak Report

State-run Bank of Baroda has confirmed a cybersecurity incident after reports surfaced that customer data and internal documents had been leaked on the dark web. The bank, however, said its core banking systems remain secure and were not affected.

In an official statement, the bank clarified that the breach involved a single employee's email account rather than its main banking infrastructure.

"Bank of Baroda has robust information security protocols in place. The incident involved the compromise of an employee's email. The matter was identified promptly, necessary action has been initiated, the core banking system remains uncompromised, and a forensic review has been launched," the bank said.

The statement came after several media reports claiming that customer data and internal records linked to the bank had appeared on the dark web. These reports cited a source familiar with the matter, along with cybersecurity researcher Srikanth L, founder of Cashless Consumer.

According to Reuters, the leaked material allegedly includes customer information, identity documents, loan papers and internal audit records. A source told Reuters that early findings suggest the breach stemmed from a compromised email system rather than the bank's core infrastructure.

The information is said to have appeared on a dark web marketplace on Saturday night, advertised as a package exceeding 700 GB, based on metadata analysis carried out by Srikanth L.

Bank of Baroda has begun a forensic audit to assess the extent of the incident. It remains unclear how many customers, if any, have been affected. The bank has not shared further details of its investigation, nor has it informed stock exchanges about the matter.

This incident adds to a series of cybersecurity breaches involving major Indian companies and institutions in recent months.

According to Reuters, a cyberattack on Apple supplier Tata Electronics in June led to confidential component design and specification documents linked to Apple and Tesla being leaked on the dark web. Earlier this month, the ransomware group World Leaks also published files allegedly related to India's largest nuclear power plant.