Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026 Declared; Check Selected Candidates List, Next Steps

Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026: The Bank of Baroda has declared the Apprentice Online Examination Result 2026 for recruitment under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates who appeared for the online examination can now check the list of provisionally selected candidates through the official result link released by the bank. Shortlisted candidates will receive detailed communication on their registered email IDs regarding the pre-engagement process.
The final selection will be subject to successful completion of document verification, language proficiency test and pre-joining medical examination. Candidates are advised to carefully follow all instructions issued by the bank and complete the required formalities within the stipulated timeline.
Direct Link: Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026
Bank of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026: What Happens Next?
Candidates provisionally selected in the online examination must complete the following stages before final engagement:
- Document Verification
- Language Proficiency Test
- Pre-Joining Medical Examination
- Detailed instructions will be shared through the registered email ID.
- Final selection will be confirmed only after successful completion of all pre-engagement activities.
Bank of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026: Documents Required
Provisionally selected candidates should keep the following documents ready for verification:
- Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate/SSC/Class 10 Certificate)
- Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets
- Category/EWS/PwD certificate, if applicable
- Character certificates from two referees
- Four passport-size photographs
- Address proof
- PAN Card and Aadhaar Card
- NATS/NAPS ID printout, wherever applicable
- Bank of Baroda application form printout
Candidates who do not possess proof of studying the specified local language in Class 10 or 12 will have to appear for the Language. Proficiency Test. After clearing document verification and the language test, candidates must undergo a pre-joining medical examination. Final selection will remain provisional until all eligibility conditions are verified.