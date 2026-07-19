Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026 Declared; Check Selected Candidates List, Next Steps

Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026: The Bank of Baroda has declared the Apprentice Online Examination Result 2026 for recruitment under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates who appeared for the online examination can now check the list of provisionally selected candidates through the official result link released by the bank. Shortlisted candidates will receive detailed communication on their registered email IDs regarding the pre-engagement process.

The final selection will be subject to successful completion of document verification, language proficiency test and pre-joining medical examination. Candidates are advised to carefully follow all instructions issued by the bank and complete the required formalities within the stipulated timeline.

Direct Link: Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026: What Happens Next?

Candidates provisionally selected in the online examination must complete the following stages before final engagement:

Document Verification

Language Proficiency Test

Pre-Joining Medical Examination

Detailed instructions will be shared through the registered email ID.

Final selection will be confirmed only after successful completion of all pre-engagement activities.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Result 2026: Documents Required

Provisionally selected candidates should keep the following documents ready for verification:

Proof of Date of Birth (Birth Certificate/SSC/Class 10 Certificate)

Educational qualification certificates and mark sheets

Category/EWS/PwD certificate, if applicable

Character certificates from two referees

Four passport-size photographs

Address proof

PAN Card and Aadhaar Card

NATS/NAPS ID printout, wherever applicable

Bank of Baroda application form printout

Candidates who do not possess proof of studying the specified local language in Class 10 or 12 will have to appear for the Language. Proficiency Test. After clearing document verification and the language test, candidates must undergo a pre-joining medical examination. Final selection will remain provisional until all eligibility conditions are verified.