ICAI Denies Student Records, Exam Data Breach; Warns Against Rumours

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rejected social media claims about a breach of its students' records, members' data and examination information, calling them "false, baseless and malicious."

In an official statement, the institute clarified that there has been no compromise of its databases and that the viral posts circulating on social media are fake. ICAI also shared a notice on its official platforms, clearly marking the viral document as "FAKE" to alert students and members.

The institute said the rumours had caused unnecessary concern among students, members and other stakeholders. It stressed that there has been no breach of students' records, members' data or examination-related information.

ICAI also urged students and members not to believe or share unverified information circulating on social media. Instead, it advised everyone to rely only on official announcements issued by the institute for authentic updates.

According to ICAI, it has strong security systems in place to protect students' records, members' information and examination data. The institute said these safeguards continue to ensure that its databases remain secure.

The clarification comes after several social media posts falsely claimed that ICAI's websites had been hacked and sensitive student and examination data had been leaked. The institute has denied these claims and reiterated that no such data breach has taken place.

ICAI has appealed to students, members and other stakeholders to avoid spreading rumours and to trust only information shared through its official communication channels. It said the clarification has been issued to reassure everyone that their records remain safe and secure.