ICAI Launches Advanced Programme On Family Enterprises And Introduces AI Platform 'CA-GPT'

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to launch its first advanced residential flagship programme, titled Advanced Flagship Program: Empowering Trusted Advisors - Unlocking the Potential of Family Enterprises (Residential), from January 7 to January 11, 2024. The programme will be conducted at the ICAI Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad, under the guidance of Nupur Pavan Bang, the Centre's director-cum-dean.

Expanding Centre of Excellence Network



ICAI plans to establish 11 Centres of Excellence across India, with three already operational in Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata. Over the next three years, additional centres will be set up in Bengaluru, Sonipat (Haryana), Maharashtra, and other regions.

Programme Highlights and Curriculum



The programme, limited to 50 participants on a first-come, first-served basis, will focus on enhancing Chartered Accountants' capabilities to handle family business challenges. Applicants can register via ICAI's official website, and their eligibility will be evaluated by ICAI experts.

The curriculum features practical sessions, including real-world case studies, simulations, and group activities. The schedule includes:

Day 1: Understanding family businesses

Day 2: Nurturing the next generation and succession planning

Day 3: Establishing robust family governance

Day 4: Managing conflicts in family businesses

Day 5: Growth strategies, fundraising, and ownership structuring

ICAI President CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal emphasised that the programme aims to equip Chartered Accountants with specialized skills to address the unique challenges faced by family businesses.

Programme Fees

The registration fee for the programme is Rs 50,000 plus 18% GST, covering accommodation and meals at the Hyderabad Centre of Excellence. Based on the performance of the initial batch, ICAI plans to announce new batches in the future.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence: 'CA-GPT'

ICAI has introduced CA-GPT, an AI-driven tool designed to provide students and members with access to ICAI's comprehensive database. This includes study materials, question banks, books, and company information. Unlike traditional search engines, CA-GPT retrieves answers exclusively from ICAI's internal resources.

Promoting AI Education and Entrepreneurship

To advance AI literacy, ICAI has conducted 200 five-day AI-focused courses in 2024. Additionally, the institute aims to transform Chartered Accountants from job seekers to job creators.