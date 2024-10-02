ICAI Inaugurates Conclave To Strengthen Local Self-Government Accounting

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has organised a conclave to strengthen the accounting practices of people and organisation at the grassroots level. The conclave aims to improve financial management of these organisations. The theme of the Conclave organised at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi was Sashakt Bharat: An Initiative to Strengthen Local Self-Government Accounting.



The event brought together key stakeholders from across India, including officials from the Office of CAG, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR), and the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), as well as principal secretaries, panchayat officers, state accountant generals, and municipal commissioners.



During the inaugural session Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu , highlighted the critical role of grassroots participation in achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat' He said, “We must recognize that citizens are the principal stakeholders in the development process. Without focusing on local participation, true progress cannot be achieved. This conclave goes beyond accounting; it is about Jan Bhagidari at all levels. Panchayat and local bodies are the first respondents for the success of any Government schemes and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)."



He further added, “At the local level, there is a lack of Accountants Officers for record keeping or maintaining accounts. Together with ICAI this Certificate Courses for Accountants of Panchayats and Municipal Bodies has been developed for capacity building and empowering citizens at the grassroot level.



Certificate Courses for Accountants of Panchayats and Municipal Bodies

On August 9, 2023, ICAI entered into an MoU with the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and jointly launched a Certificate Course for Accountants of Panchayats and Municipal Bodies on Audit Diwas to make available trained accounting personnel at panchayats and municipal bodies, readily available and even at remote locations.



The course is organised by the Board for Local Bodies Accountants Certification (BLoAC), established under ICAI's Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF). The courses are structured across four levels, each designed to address the complexities of local government operations. The course is open to individuals aged 18 and above with a class 12 qualification, the course has a nominal fee of Rs 590 and can be accessed online in 11 languages (Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Odiya, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu), ensuring widespread participation.

The study material kit consists of e-Study Material, pre-recorded lectures and model test papers (live virtual classes are arranged for the main exam in addition). The course consists of two stages: the screening exam and the main exam. Two examinations are held offline. Each candidate must pass both exams with a minimum of 50% to be eligible for certification.

For details visit https://lba.icaiarf.org.in/

