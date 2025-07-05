CA Results 2025 For May Session On July 6: Know When, Where And How To Check

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results for the May 2025 session on July 6.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations held in May 2025 are likely to be declared on July 6 at the following times: Final and Intermediate - around 2 PM on July 6, and Foundation Exam - around 5 PM on July 6," the official announcement states.

Once released, the results will be available on the following official websites:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

To access the results, candidates will be required to enter their registration number along with the roll number.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Expected Timings

CA Final and Intermediate: Around 2 PM, July 6

CA Foundation: Around 5 PM, July 6

CA Result 2025: Here's How To Download

Go to ICAI's official website - icai.org

On the homepage, click on the 'CA Result 2025' link

Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN

Enter the captcha code as shown and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy of the result for future use

Candidates who score at least 40 percent in each paper and a minimum of 50 percent overall in each group will qualify for the ICAI CA May 2025 exam.

The result is significant for candidates planning to participate in the ICAI campus placement drive, scheduled for August-September 2025. Registration for the placement drive will begin on July 10, and the deadline to apply is July 20.