ICAI CA May 2025 Result For Final, Intermediate And foundation To Be Out Tomorrow; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results for the May 2025 session on Saturday, July 6, 2025.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations held in May 2025 are likely to be declared on July 6," ICAI's official announcement states.

Official Websites To Check ICAI CA Results:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Expected Timings

• CA Final and Intermediate: Around 2:00 PM, July 6

• CA Foundation: Around 5:00 PM, July 6

To access the result, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number and Registration Number on the result portal.

How To Download ICAI CA May 2025 Result:

Visit the official website - icai.org

Click on the 'CA Result 2025' link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN on the new page

Enter the captcha code as shown and click 'Submit'

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

The result is crucial for those planning to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive, which is scheduled for August-September 2025.

The registration window for the placement drive will be open from July 10 to July 20, indicating that the result declaration is aligned to allow timely registration.

Candidates who passed the November 2024 exams but couldn't participate in earlier placements will also be eligible to register for this upcoming drive.

