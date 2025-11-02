ICAI CA September Result 2025: Check Direct Link, Timings Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final result and merit list on November 3, 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can check and download the result by entering their registration number and roll number and on the official websites icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Direct Link To Check Results - "ICAI CA September 2025 Result Download Link"

ICAI CA Result Timings

The CA Intermediate and Final results will be released around 2 pm, while the foundation results will be released around 5 pm.

ICAI CA Result 2025: How To Download September Result- Step Wise

Visit the official website icai.nic.in/caresult.

Click on Final, Intermediate or Foundation link respectively under the "Check Results" section.

Enter your roll number and captcha code and your result will be displayed on the screen.

To check the merit list, click on "Check Merit List" section and enter the credentials.

Download and save the result and merit list for future reference.

ICAI CA September 2025: Exam Details

The CA Final examinations were conducted on September 3, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams took place on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15, 2025, while the Foundation exams were held on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.