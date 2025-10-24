ICAI CA September 2025 Results Likely To Be Announced In Early November, Check Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) may release the Chartered Accountant (CA) 2025 September result in the first week of November 2025. However, official confirmation from ICAI is awaited. After declaration, students can check and download their result on the official website of the institute - icai.nic.in.

ICAI member Rajesh Sharma also indicated on X that the CA result may come in the coming days. "Results of @theicai Examination can probably be announced on 3rd November 2025," he said on X.

Beloved CA Students,

Results of @theicai Examination can probably be announced on 3rd November 2025.

My prayers for success of all students who had appeared.

Best Wishes. — CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) October 23, 2025

The official CA guidance note earlier released by ICAI also indicated that the results are expected to be announced in November. Results will be declared for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations held from September 3 to September 22, 2025.



ICAI CA September Results 2025: After Result Process



* Students who score 70 per cent or more overall will be given a "Pass with Distinction." Those who could not clear any one group will be allowed to reappear in the next exam cycle.



* The result is crucial for those planning to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive.



* After the results have been published, revaluation and verification will begin soon.



ICAI CA September 2025 Result: How To Download Results?



* Visit the official website of the institute's result section - icai.nic.in/caresult.



* On the homepage, click on either Foundation, Intermediate, or Final to check the results respectively.



* Enter your roll number and registration number.



* Your result will be displayed on the screen.



* Download and save the result for future reference.



Candidates who want to apply for the upcoming CA exams can log in to the Self-Service Portal (SSP) to fill out the application on the website.