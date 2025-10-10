ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Check Expected Date, CA Notes, Details Here

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the Chartered Accountant (CA) September examination results in the first week of November, 2025. Once declared, students can check and download their result on the official website of the institute - icai.nic.in.

The official CA guidance notes released earlier by ICAI states the result are likely to be declared in the month of November. ICAI member Rajesh Sharma and CA's on X.com (formerly twitter) have also said the results are likely to be released in the first week of November, 2025.

Results will be declared for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations held from September 3 to September 22, 2025.

ICAI CA September Results 2025: After Result Process

Students who score 70 per cent or more overall will be given a "Pass with Distinction". Those who could not clear any one group will be allowed to reappear in the next exam cycle.

The result is crucial for those planning to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive.

After the results have been published, revaluation and verification will begin soon.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: How To Download Results?

Visit the official website of the institute's result section- icai.nic.in/caresult.

On the homepage, click on either Foundation, Intermediate or Final to check the results respectively.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates aiming to apply for the upcoming CA exams can do so by logging to the Self Service Portal (SSP) and filling the application form on the official website.