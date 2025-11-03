ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Check Top Firms And Steps To Apply For Membership

ICAI CA September Results 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountant (CA) September 2025 examination results today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results and merit list directly from icai.nic.in/caresults. Those who cleared the Foundation and Intermediate levels are eligible to progress to the next stage, while Final year students can now apply for membership through the Self Service Portal (SSP) and with top firms. Upon obtaining CA membership, candidates can officially use the "CA" title and begin their professional practice.

How Final Year Students Can Apply For Membership?

Visit the official website icai.org.

On the homepage, click on "Self Service Portal" and then "Existing Student/Member".

A new page will open, enter your personal details, select as a "student" and generate OTP.

Click on "Register" and you will be successfully registered for the CA membership.

Students will be required to pay the fees and the required documents while applying for membership.

ICAI Top Compaines Details

Last year, 240 companies participated in the campus placement drive and students received "record-breaking" salary offers. The highest salary for domestic posting was awarded for Rs 26.70 lakh per annum. The average salary recorded to the candidates was Rs 12.49 lakh per annum.

Top 20 CA Firms In India According To Henry Harvin Education

Deloitte

Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC)

Ernst & Young (Known as EY)

KPMG

BDO International

Grant Thornton International

SS Kothari

Lodha & Co.

Sahni Natrajan & Bahl (SNB)

Luthra & Luthra

SR Dinodia & Co. LLP

Suresh Surana & Associates LLP

Desai Haribhakti

S.C. Vasudeva & Co

TR Chadha & Co.

SP Chopra & Co. - P. Chopra & Co.

KS. Aiyar & Co.

Khanna & Annadhan

Vinod Kumar & Associates

ICAI GCC Summit 2025

The series of ICAI GCC Summit 2025 brings together industry leaders, global stakeholders, and finance professionals to explore the evolving role of Chartered Accountants in strategy, innovation, and digital leadership. This year, it will be held on November 28 and 29, 2025.