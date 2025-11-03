ICAI CA September 2025 Result: Check Top Firms And Steps To Apply For Membership

ICAI CA September Results 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the Chartered Accountant (CA) September 2025 examination results today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results and merit list directly from icai.nic.in/caresults. Those who cleared the Foundation and Intermediate levels are eligible to progress to the next stage, while Final year students can now apply for membership through the Self Service Portal (SSP) and with top firms. Upon obtaining CA membership, candidates can officially use the "CA" title and begin their professional practice.
The institute publishes the List of Members and List of Firms of the Institute on the 1st day of April each year.
How Final Year Students Can Apply For Membership?
- Visit the official website icai.org.
- On the homepage, click on "Self Service Portal" and then "Existing Student/Member".
- A new page will open, enter your personal details, select as a "student" and generate OTP.
- Click on "Register" and you will be successfully registered for the CA membership.
- Students will be required to pay the fees and the required documents while applying for membership.
ICAI Top Compaines Details
Last year, 240 companies participated in the campus placement drive and students received "record-breaking" salary offers. The highest salary for domestic posting was awarded for Rs 26.70 lakh per annum. The average salary recorded to the candidates was Rs 12.49 lakh per annum.
Top 20 CA Firms In India According To Henry Harvin Education
- Deloitte
- Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC)
- Ernst & Young (Known as EY)
- KPMG
- BDO International
- Grant Thornton International
- SS Kothari
- Lodha & Co.
- Sahni Natrajan & Bahl (SNB)
- Luthra & Luthra
- SR Dinodia & Co. LLP
- Suresh Surana & Associates LLP
- Desai Haribhakti
- S.C. Vasudeva & Co
- TR Chadha & Co.
- SP Chopra & Co. - P. Chopra & Co.
- KS. Aiyar & Co.
- Khanna & Annadhan
- Vinod Kumar & Associates
ICAI GCC Summit 2025
The series of ICAI GCC Summit 2025 brings together industry leaders, global stakeholders, and finance professionals to explore the evolving role of Chartered Accountants in strategy, innovation, and digital leadership. This year, it will be held on November 28 and 29, 2025.