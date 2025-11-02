Charted Accountant Final And Intermediate Results On Nov 3, Check Timings

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India said that the results for the Chartered Accountant Examination are likely to be declared on November 3. Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website icai.nic.in to check the results. Notably, the examination for CA Final was held on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2026. The Intermediate exams were held on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15, 2025. The Foundation exams were conducted on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025. For some time, it was speculated that the results would be out on November 3. The ICAI also issued an official notification informing candidates about the timings for the release of results. According to ICAI, the Final and Intermediate results will be out around 2 pm and the Foundation results around 5 pm on November 3. Also Read | Education Ministry Offers 5 Free Artificial Intelligence Courses, Details Inside "It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above-mentioned website, the candidate shall have to enter his/her Registration Number along with his/her Roll Number," added the notification issued by Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Exams). How to Check the ICAI CA September 2025 Results: The following easy steps will allow candidates to view their results: 1. Go to icai.nic.in, the official website. 2. To view the CA September 2025 results, visit the link on the main website. 3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 4. Verify the result displayed on the screen. 5. Download the result. 6. Save a copy of the same for your records.