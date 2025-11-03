ICAI Announces Charted Accountant Final, Intermediate And Foundation Results 2025; 11,466 Candidates Qualify

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday announced the results for Foundation, Intermediate, and Chartered Accountant Final 2025 on their official website. Candidates can visit icai.nic.in to check the results.

The ICAI said a total of 11,466 candidates qualified as CAs. Mukund Agiwal from Dhamnod in Madhya Pradesh secured the first rank in the All India Final with a score of 500 marks and a percentage of 83.33. Neha Khanwani from Jaipur topped the Intermediate Examination with 505 marks out of 600 and a percentage of 84.17 and L. Rajalaxmi from Chennai scored 360 marks with 90 per cent in the Foundation Examination 2025. The official press release was uploaded by CA Rajesh Sharma, Council Member of ICAI.

Pass percentage of @theicai examination for Final, Inter & Foundation pic.twitter.com/ICtqasr4ZK — CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) November 3, 2025

According to ICAI, 51,955 students appeared for Group 1 of the Final Examination, of which 12,811 passed, recording a passing percentage of 24.66. In Group 2, 32,273 students appeared, of which 8,151 passed, recording a passing percentage of 25.26. In both groups, 16,800 appeared, of which 2,727 passed, recording a 16.23 per cent passing rate.

In the Intermediate Examination, 93,074 appeared in Group 1, of which 8,780 qualified, with a pass percentage of 8.43. In Group 2, 69,768 candidates appeared, and 18,938 qualified, recording a 27.14 per cent pass percentage. The pass percentage for both groups was 10.06, with 36,398 candidates appearing and 3,663 qualifying.

Students who achieved all india top 3 ranks in Final, Inter & Foundation of @theicai Examination. pic.twitter.com/oTBK1Iqml6 — CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) November 3, 2025

For the Foundation Examination, a total of 51,120 male candidates appeared, of which 8,046 passed, with a pass percentage of 15.74. A total of 47,707 female candidates appeared, of which 6,563 passed, recording a 13.76 per cent pass percentage.

Releasing the toppers' list for CA, the ICAI said Tejas Munanda, who scored 492 marks from Hyderabad, secured the second position with 82 per cent and Bakul Gupta from Alwar secured the third position with 489 marks and 81.50 per cent.

Kriti Sharma from Ahmedabad secured the second position with 503 marks in the Intermediate Exam and Akshat Birendra Nautiyal from Mumbai secured the third position with 500 marks. In the Foundation, Prem Agarwal secured the second position with 354 marks and Neel Rajesh Shah secured the All India third position with 353 marks.

Notably, the examination for the CA Final was held on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025 and September 10, 12 and 14, 2025. The Intermediate exams were held on September 4, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15, 2025. The Foundation exams were conducted on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025. For some time, it was speculated that the results would be out on November 3.