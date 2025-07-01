CA Results 2025 For May Session To Be Released Next Week, Check Details

CA Exams May Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation examinations for the May 2025 session on July 6. According to the official update, results for the CA Final and Intermediate exams will be declared by 2 PM, while the CA Foundation result will be available around 5 PM on the same day.

Official Websites To Check ICAI CA Results:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

How To Download ICAI CA Foundation May 2025 Result:

Visit the official website - icai.org

Click on the 'CA Result 2025' link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, roll number, and PIN on the new page

Enter the captcha code as shown and click 'Submit'

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

CA Foundation Passing Criteria:

Minimum 40 marks in each subject

At least 50% aggregate overall

Candidates scoring 70% or above in total will be awarded a "Pass with Distinction"

The CA Foundation exam for the May 2025 session was held on May 15, 17, 19, and 21.

This result will determine a candidate's eligibility for ICAI's campus placement drives, scheduled to be held in August and September.

The registration window for the placement drive will be open from July 10 to July 20, indicating that the result declaration is aligned to allow timely registration.

Candidates who passed the November 2024 exams but couldn't participate in earlier placements will also be eligible to register for this upcoming drive.

Past Result Declaration Trends: