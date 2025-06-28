Advertisement

CA Final May 2025 Results Expected On This Date; Check Details

ICAI CA Final Results 2025: The registration window for ICAI's campus placement drive is scheduled to open on July 10 and will remain active until July 20.

ICAI CA Final Results 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Final results for the May 2025 session in the first week of July. Although the official date is yet to be announced, former Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal, in a post on X, stated that the results may be released around July 3 or 4.

"For those asking about the May 2025 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July-tentatively around July 3 or 4," Khandelwal wrote on X.

The result is crucial for candidates, as it determines their eligibility for ICAI's campus placement drives scheduled for August and September.

The registration window for ICAI's campus placement drive is scheduled to open on July 10 and will remain active until July 20, indicating that the results are likely to be declared before July 10.

Candidates who passed the November 2024 exam but were unable to register for earlier placements will also be allowed to participate in this upcoming drive.

Past Trends Indicate Early July Result Declaration

Results for the May session in previous years were also released in early to mid-July:

  • 2024    July 11
  • 2023    July 5
  • 2022    July 15

How To Check ICAI CA Final May 2025 Results

  • Visit the official websites: icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org
  • Click on the link for CA Final May 2025 Results once it is activated
  • Enter your roll number and registration number
  • Submit the details to view your scorecard
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for result updates.

Passing Criteria

To qualify, candidates must:

  • Score at least 40% in each paper
  • Obtain an aggregate of 50% in each group
