ICAI CA May 2025 Result For Final, Intermediate And foundation To Be Out Today; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA May 2025 Results Live: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to announce the results for the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams conducted in May 2025. As per the official notification, the results are expected to be released today.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate, and Foundation Examinations held in May 2025 are likely to be declared on July 6," stated ICAI in an official notice.

ICAI CA May 2025: When Will the Results Be Out?

CA Final & Intermediate: Around 2 PM, July 6

CA Foundation: Around 5 PM, July 6

Where to Check ICAI CA Result 2025?

Candidates can view their results through any of the following official websites:

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

icai.org

Steps To Access ICAI CA May 2025 Results

Step 1. Visit the official ICAI website - icai.org

Step 2. Click on the 'CA Result 2025' link on the homepage

Step 3. On the login page, enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and PIN

Step 4. Input the captcha code as displayed

Step 5. Click on Submit

Step 6. Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Download and save a copy for future use

To view results, candidates must keep their roll number, registration number, and date of birth handy.

CA May 2025 Result: Passing Criteria

To pass the CA exams, students need:

40% marks in each paper

50% overall marks in the group

Students scoring 70% or more overall will get a "Pass with Distinction". If you don't clear a group, you can reappear in the next exam cycle. ICAI will soon open the portal for revaluation and verification after the results.

The CA Intermediate result is crucial for students planning to participate in the ICAI Campus Placement Drive, scheduled from August to September 2025. With registrations open from July 10 to July 20, 2025, today's result announcement fits perfectly with the recruitment schedule, allowing eligible students to prepare and apply on time.