ICAI CA Final Result 2025 May Session: Expected Date, How To Download Scorecard

ICAI CA Final Result 2025 May Session: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final results for the May 2025 session in the first week of July, although the official date is yet to be confirmed.

Former Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal, in a post on X, hinted that the results are likely to be declared around July 3 or 4.

"For those asking about the May 2025 exam results, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July-tentatively around July 3 or 4," Khandelwal posted on X.

The announcement is significant as it will determine candidates' eligibility for the upcoming ICAI campus placement drive, scheduled for August-September 2025. The registration for the placement drive will begin on July 10 and remain open until July 20, indicating that results will be out before the registration opens.

Candidates who cleared the November 2024 session but missed earlier campus drives will also be eligible for this round.

Past Result Dates

The CA Final May 2024 results were declared on July 11, while the May 2023 results were announced on July 5. In 2022, the results were declared on July 15. Candidates can expect the results to be published around this time frame, although the exact date may vary.

How To Check ICAI CA Final May 2025 Result

Once the result is announced, follow these steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1. Visit the official websites: icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2. Click on the CA Final May 2025 Result link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 4. Submit the details to view your result

Step 5. Download and save your scorecard for future use

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy and regularly check the official websites for updates.

To pass the CA Final exam, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Candidates need to score at least 40% marks in each individual paper. Additionally, they must secure a minimum aggregate of 50% marks in each group. Meeting these requirements is essential for clearing the CA Final exam and progressing in their chartered accountancy journey.