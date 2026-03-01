ICAI CA January Final Result 2026 Live: Check Download Link, Merit List Release Timings

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: The ICAI Chartered Accountant (CA) January Final result along with merit list for both groups will be released today, March 1, 2026 according to ICAI Council Member Rajesh Sharma. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website icai.nic.in.

The group 1 examination was held on January 5, 7 and January 9, 2026 while group 2 exams were conducted on January 11, 13 and January 16, 2026.

What Time Will The Final Result Be Declared?

While there has been no announcement regarding the result timings, candidates can expect the scorecards and merit list to be released at around 2 pm, considering the past session trends.

ICAI CA Final Exam Merit List 2026: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final January 2026" under "result" section and on "merit list" respectively.

Enter your roll number and password.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

ICAI CA Final 2026 Result, Merit List Download Link

New Exam From 2024 In Finals: Integrated Business Solutions

ICAI had introduced Paper 6 (Integrated Business Solutions) in the CA Final course exam from May 2024 exam and onwards, which is being held on open book methodology. For this exam, Candidates have been permitted to bring their own material in hard form, to the exam hall and can use them for answering the questions in the exam. Such material may include study materials, practice manuals, revisionary test paper supplied by ICAI, text books, bare Acts, notes by students or any other reference material.

Students can access the guidance notes through the official website that detail the exam dates, timing and other details.