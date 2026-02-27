Advertisement

ICAI CA January Final 2026 Exam: Result To Be Out On March 1, Download Link Here

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: The CA Final examination result will be released along with the merit list on the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Result: Check Date, Download Websites

ICAI CA Final Result 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is scheduled to release the Chartered Accountant (CA) January 2026 final examination results on March 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result and merit list on the official websites icai.nic.in or icai.org.

ICAI CA Final Result Date

The result date was shared by ICAI Council Member Rajesh Sharma on X.com. "Results of the icai Final Examination will be announced on evening of 1st March, 2026." Sharma said.

ICAI CA Final Result Jan 2026: How To Download Result?

  • Visit the official website icai.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Final Examination-January 2026" Results under the "Check Results" section.
  • Enter your application number and password.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Download Link - "ICAI CA January Final 2026 Result Download Link"

ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result 2026

The ICAI or any council member has not yet confirmed the Inter and Foundation examination result dates. However, candidates can expect the results for these levels to be announced in the month of March, 2026.

For further updates, candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official website icai.nic.in. 

