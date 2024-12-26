Advertisement

ICAI CA November Exam 2024 Final Result Declared, 13.44% Of Students Pass

CA Final Result 2024: Out of 66,987 students who appeared for the exam, 11,253 cleared the Group 1 exam, while 10,566 students out of 49,459 passed the Group 2 exam.

ICAI CA Final Result 2024: Overall, 13.44% of students cleared the exam.

CA Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the CA Final exams. The results and scores can be checked on the ICAI's official websites- icai.nic.in or icai.org. Out of 66,987 students who appeared for the exam, 11,253 cleared the Group 1 exam, while 10,566 students out of 49,459 passed the Group 2 exam. The passing percentage for Group 1 stands at 16.8%, while the passing percentage for Group 2 is 21.36%. In both the groups, 13.44% of students cleared the exam.

Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati both secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 508 marks, which is 84.67%. Riya Kunjan Kumar Shah from Ahmedabad claimed the second rank with 501 marks, or 83.50%. The third position was held by Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata, who scored 493 marks, or 82.17%.

The exams for the November 2024 session were conducted earlier this year, with Group 1 exams held on November 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13.

ICAI CA Final Results: Steps To Check 

  • Visit the official websites, icai.nic.in or icai.org
  • Enter essential inputs such as registration number, roll number, and captcha code
  • Your result will be displayed on your computer screen
  • Download and save the result sheet for future use

In 2023, a total of 65,294 candidates took the ICAI CA Final Group 1 exam, but only 6,176 candidates cleared it, reflecting a pass rate of 9.46%. Meanwhile, 62,679 candidates appeared for the Group 2 exam, with 13,540 successfully passing, which equates to a pass percentage of 21.6%.


 

