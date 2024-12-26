ICAI CA November Exam 2024 Final Result Declared, 13.44% Of Students Pass

CA Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results for the CA Final exams. The results and scores can be checked on the ICAI's official websites- icai.nic.in or icai.org. Out of 66,987 students who appeared for the exam, 11,253 cleared the Group 1 exam, while 10,566 students out of 49,459 passed the Group 2 exam. The passing percentage for Group 1 stands at 16.8%, while the passing percentage for Group 2 is 21.36%. In both the groups, 13.44% of students cleared the exam.

Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati both secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 508 marks, which is 84.67%. Riya Kunjan Kumar Shah from Ahmedabad claimed the second rank with 501 marks, or 83.50%. The third position was held by Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata, who scored 493 marks, or 82.17%.

Important Announcement: CA. Ranjeet K. Agarwal, President, and CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, Vice President, along with ICAI Exam Committee Members, signed the CA Final Examination results held in November 2024, today, 26th December 2024, in Delhi. #ICAIat75 #icairesults pic.twitter.com/Zssd2RR5ZJ — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) December 26, 2024

The exams for the November 2024 session were conducted earlier this year, with Group 1 exams held on November 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13.

ICAI CA Final Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official websites, icai.nic.in or icai.org

Enter essential inputs such as registration number, roll number, and captcha code

Your result will be displayed on your computer screen

Download and save the result sheet for future use

In 2023, a total of 65,294 candidates took the ICAI CA Final Group 1 exam, but only 6,176 candidates cleared it, reflecting a pass rate of 9.46%. Meanwhile, 62,679 candidates appeared for the Group 2 exam, with 13,540 successfully passing, which equates to a pass percentage of 21.6%.



