ICAI CA November Exam 2024 Final Result To Be Declared Around 11pm Tonight, Check Details

ICAI CA Final Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to release the results for the CA Final exams today, December 26, 2024, at approximately 11pm (IST). The exams for the November 2024 session were conducted earlier this year, with Group 1 exams held on November 3, 5, and 7, and Group 2 exams on November 9, 11, and 13.

According to the ICAI's official statement, this announcement follows their earlier notification from December 20, 2024. It confirms that results for the Chartered Accountant Final exams, along with the Post Qualification Course Examinations (International Taxation Assessment Test and Insurance & Risk Management Technical Examination), are expected to be available later tonight.

"This is in continuation to Important Announcement dated 20th December 2024, students, members and other stakeholders may note that the result of the Chartered Accountant Final and Post Qualification Course Examinations i.e. International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT AT) and Insurance & Risk Management Technical Examination (IRM) held in November 2024 is likely to be declared today i.e., Thursday, the 26th December 2024 around 11pm," the ICAI said in a statement.

ICAI CA Final Results: Steps Check Your

Visit the official websites, icai.nic.in or icai.org

Enter essential inputs such as registration number, roll number, and captcha code

Your result will be displayed on your computer screen

Download and save the result sheet for future use

In 2023, a total of 65,294 candidates took the ICAI CA Final Group 1 exam, but only 6,176 candidates cleared it, reflecting a pass rate of 9.46%. Meanwhile, 62,679 candidates appeared for the Group 2 exam, with 13,540 successfully passing, which equates to a pass percentage of 21.6%.